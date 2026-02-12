Jrue Holiday News: Cruises to 31-point night
Holiday produced 31 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over the Jazz.
Holiday put forth a strong all-around performance, which was good enough to lead the team in scoring while falling one rebound shy of a double-double. He combined with Donovan Clingan for 54 points as the duo powered Portland to a victory. This marks the first time Holiday has reached the 30-point threshold through 27 games this season.
