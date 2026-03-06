Jrue Holiday News: Dishes 10 dimes in Friday's loss
Holiday finished Friday's 106-99 loss to Houston with 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes.
Holiday finished as Friday's leader in assists and as the Trail Blazers' second-leading scorer behind Jerami Grant (21 points). Holiday has posted double-doubles in back-to-back games and is up to six on the season. He's also scored at least 20 points in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 22.5 points on 52.0 percent shooting, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 threes and 1.2 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.
