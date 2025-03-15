Jrue Holiday News: Dishes out season-high 12 assists

Holiday finished Saturday's 115-113 win over the Nets with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes.

It was the first double-double of the year for Holiday, who dished out a season-high 12 assists in the absence of backcourt mate Derrick White (knee). Saturday's performance comes on the heels of Holiday dropping a season-best 25 points in Friday's win over Miami, so perhaps the veteran guard is turning a corner amid a tough year. Through his last eight appearances, Holiday has averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes.