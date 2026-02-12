Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Drills five threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Holiday provided 23 points (9-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to Minnesota.

Holiday topped the 20-point mark for the third time in four games as he led Portland in scoring in defeat. He sank five threes in the loss which matches his second-best performance from behind the arc this season. Portland was without Shaedon Sharpe due to a calf injury, opening the door for Holiday to see more scoring opportunities as of late.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
