Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Drops team-high 25 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:45pm

Holiday finished with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 loss to the Hornets.

The veteran point guard led the Blazers in scoring on the afternoon, but only two of his teammates even managed to reach double digits. Holiday wraps up February having produced 20-plus points in six of 11 games while averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals on the month.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
