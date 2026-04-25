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Jrue Holiday News: Drops team-high 29 in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Holiday notched 29 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The veteran guard led the Blazers in scoring on the night, but it wasn't enough to pick up a win even with Victor Wembanyama (concussion) sidelined for the visitors. Holiday is averaging a whopping 38.7 minutes a game to begin the season, with the 35-year-old turning that workload into 18.0 points, 8.3 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.7 threes and 2.0 steals a contest, and he'll likely be leaned on heavily again in Game 4 on Sunday.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
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