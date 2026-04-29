Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Ends season on sour note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Holiday supplied eight points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holiday couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the Game 5 loss. He made a decent contribution in secondary categories, but the backcourt combo of Holiday and Scoot Henderson was anemic in the scoring column. Holiday is still under contract with Portland for another year, so he's expected to return to the team and continue with the first unit. Over 53 games, Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
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