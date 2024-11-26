Jrue Holiday News: Held to five points

Holiday ended with five points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 126-94 victory over the Clippers.

Holiday was held to single-digit points for the second game in a row, and he's been ice cold from the perimeter. In his last two outings, he's shooting a combined 2-of-14 from beyond the arc. His usage rate has been very low this season, and now he'll have to compete for touches with a healthy Kristaps Porzingis as well.