Jrue Holiday News: Hits for team-high 19 in rout
Holiday ended with 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 157-103 loss to the Nuggets.
The 19 points led the Blazers on the night, but Holiday didn't play in the fourth quarter of the rout. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in all seven of his February appearances, averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals on the month in 28.1 minutes a contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from beyond the arc.
