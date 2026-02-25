Jrue Holiday News: Hits for team-high 22 in loss

Holiday racked up 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to Minnesota.

The 22 points led the Blazers on the night, as seven different Portland players scored in double digits. Holiday has scored 20-plus points in five of nine February appearances, averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals on the month while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from long distance.