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Jrue Holiday News: Hits for team-high 25 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Holiday closed Friday's 124-114 win over the Jazz with 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.

Portland's backcourt led the way in the victory, as Holiday and Scoot Henderson each delivered a team-high 25 points. It was a reassuring bounce-back effort for Holiday after he managed only four points in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets, but that game was the only time so far in March that the veteran point guard has scored fewer than 20 points. Through six games this month, he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.7 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and a blistering 51.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
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