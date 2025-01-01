Jrue Holiday News: Logs 25 minutes in return

Holiday (shoulder) tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists, three steals and one rebound across 25 minutes Tuesday in the Celtics' 125-71 win over the Raptors.

Holiday made his return after missing the previous three games with a right shoulder impingement. With the Celtics amassing a 37-point lead after three quarters, the veteran point guard wasn't needed for the final period and was eased back in with a lighter-than-normal minutes count. Holiday's numbers have been down slightly across the board in his second season in Boston compared to his first, in part because the Celtics have been leaning more heavily on Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Payton Pritchard more frequently in 2024-25.