Holiday produced seven points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 victory over the Wizards.

Holiday logged just 23 minutes against Washington due to the game being out of hand by the end of the third quarter. While the Celtics won't rely on the veteran guard to be a volume scorer, his efficiency and defensive production make him a valuable fantasy asset.