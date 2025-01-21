Jrue Holiday News: Muted performance in win

Holiday ended with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-85 win over the Warriors.

Holiday shot the ball really well Monday, but his fantasy managers will be disappointed with the low usage rate. That's been the case for most of the season, however. Through 10 January outings, Holiday has averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers on 45.0 percent shooting.