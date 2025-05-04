Jrue Holiday News: Off injury report for Game 1

Holiday (hamstring) is off the injury report for Monday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Holiday is set to return to action after missing the final three games of the opening round against the Magic due to a strained right hamstring. The veteran guard was able to suit up in the first two games of the first round, during which he totaled 20 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block across 69 total minutes.