Jrue Holiday News: Paces team during loss

Holiday notched 23 points (8-26 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

Holiday took a a rare turn as Boston's top scorer, marking his second consecutive 20-point game following a two-game absence. Through the first 21 games of the season, Holiday's campaign could be considered a slight disappointment given his below-average assist numbers and rocky scoring results, but this recent bump is an encouraging sign.