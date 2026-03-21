Jrue Holiday News: Poor shooting display Friday

Holiday ended Friday's 108-104 victory over Minnesota with 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists across 32 minutes.

This was the fourth straight game in which Holiday was unable to surpass the 15-point mark, and the fifth time he's done that over the last six. The veteran floor general kicked off March in style with four straight outings with at least 20 points, but his numbers have plummeted since then. Over his last six appearances, Holiday is averaging 12.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 boards per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the floor. That's a marked downgrade compared to the 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 boards while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor in his first four outings of the month.