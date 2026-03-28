Jrue Holiday News: Pops for team-high 23 in loss

Holiday ended with 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to Dallas.

The 23 points led the Blazers on the night, as Holiday topped 20 points for the first time since March 13. The veteran point guard's usage has been a little inconsistent this month, but over his last 14 games he's drained multiple three-pointers nine times, averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals in March.