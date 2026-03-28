Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Pops for team-high 23 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Holiday ended with 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to Dallas.

The 23 points led the Blazers on the night, as Holiday topped 20 points for the first time since March 13. The veteran point guard's usage has been a little inconsistent this month, but over his last 14 games he's drained multiple three-pointers nine times, averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals in March.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jrue Holiday See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jrue Holiday See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
24 days ago