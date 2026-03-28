Jrue Holiday News: Pops for team-high 23 in loss
Holiday ended with 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to Dallas.
The 23 points led the Blazers on the night, as Holiday topped 20 points for the first time since March 13. The veteran point guard's usage has been a little inconsistent this month, but over his last 14 games he's drained multiple three-pointers nine times, averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jrue Holiday See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1513 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 820 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 820 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jrue Holiday See More