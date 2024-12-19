Jrue Holiday News: Quiet night Thursday

Holiday notched six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Bulls.

It was a quiet night for Holiday, who saw sixth man Payton Pritchard close the game Thursday instead as the trailing Celtics looked for a spark on offense in the fourth quarter. Holiday hasn't been consistent for fantasy managers lately, as he's logged a double-digit scoring figure in only five of his last nine games, a span in which he's averaging a modest 11.3 points, 4.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers per contest. The 34-year-old veteran guard doesn't appear to be in much danger of losing his starting job as Boston's point guard, but Pritchard's emergence off the bench figures to cap Holiday's fantasy upside moving ahead.