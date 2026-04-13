Jrue Holiday News: Records 23 points in win Sunday
Holiday chipped in 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 victory over the Kings.
Holiday posted a strong stat line in the regular-season finale, and he's been one of the most consistent players for Portland all season long. The veteran floor general, who figures to play a big role for the Blazers in their postseason run as they'll attempt to get past the Play-In Tournament, averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in 53 appearances (51 starts) in the regular season. Those numbers are an upgrade compared to what he had done in his previous two seasons with the Celtics.
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