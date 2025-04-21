Jrue Holiday News: Records three steals

Holiday recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 win over the Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Just like the regular season, Holiday had a low usage rate on the offensive end while Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White did most of the heavy lifting offensively. Holiday is coming off an underwhelming regular season by his standards with 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 three-pointers on 44.4 percent shooting from the field.