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Jrue Holiday News: Reords double-double in OT defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Holiday chipped in 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds and 11 assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Although the team has adjusted the starting lineup to include Scoot Henderson in recent weeks, Holiday's numbers haven't suffered. He's averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds since the recent adjustment, and it's a scenario that should stay in place as long as Shaedon Sharpe (calf) remains absent. Before Monday's loss, the new-look backcourt had generated three consecutive victories.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
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