Jrue Holiday News: Reords double-double in OT defeat
Holiday chipped in 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds and 11 assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
Although the team has adjusted the starting lineup to include Scoot Henderson in recent weeks, Holiday's numbers haven't suffered. He's averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds since the recent adjustment, and it's a scenario that should stay in place as long as Shaedon Sharpe (calf) remains absent. Before Monday's loss, the new-look backcourt had generated three consecutive victories.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jrue Holiday See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 299 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1523 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jrue Holiday See More