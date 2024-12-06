Jrue Holiday News: Scores 20 points vs. former team

Holiday finished Friday's 111-105 win over Milwaukee with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes.

Holiday scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season Friday, and he ended the game as Boston's third-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (34) and Jaylen Brown (25). With Tatum and Brown, Holiday rarely needs to worry about his scoring numbers, but the Celtics needed every point out of the veteran guard against the superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who combined for 61 points. Holiday had missed the Celtics' prior two contests due to left knee tendinopathy, and he could be held out of the second leg of a back-to-back against the Grizzlies on Saturday.