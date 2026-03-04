Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Season-high 35 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Holiday generated 35 points (13-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Holiday took advantage of a favorable matchup Wednesday, knocking down a career-high-tying eight triples en route to a game- and season-best 35 points. The veteran point guard also dished out a game-high 11 assists, securing his fifth double-double of the season. The 35-year-old has reached the 20-point threshold in four of his last five appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per contest during that span.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
