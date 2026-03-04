Jrue Holiday News: Season-high 35 points in win
Holiday generated 35 points (13-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Holiday took advantage of a favorable matchup Wednesday, knocking down a career-high-tying eight triples en route to a game- and season-best 35 points. The veteran point guard also dished out a game-high 11 assists, securing his fifth double-double of the season. The 35-year-old has reached the 20-point threshold in four of his last five appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per contest during that span.
