Jrue Holiday News: Strong all-around showing

Holiday impacted both sides of the floor Monday against the Grizzlies, adding seven rebounds and seven assists to his 18 points. The veteran guard's numbers may be down across the board this season. Still, he continues to be a valuable asset for Boston in the backcourt while providing value from a fantasy perspective.