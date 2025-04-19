Jrue Holiday News: Suiting up for Game 1

Holiday (finger) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Holiday will return to action Sunday after missing Boston's regular-season finale due to a right shoulder impingement. The veteran guard also had the cast removed on his right pinky finger, which he had been wearing for the past six weeks. Holiday has averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.