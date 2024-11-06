Jrue Holiday News: Tough night from downtown

Holiday supplied six points (3-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

Holiday managed to pack the staff sheet, putting forth his most productive night on the glass and as a passer. However, he also turned in his worst shooting game from deep, failing to connect on a single attempt. Holiday wasn't alone in his struggles, as the Celtics ended the evening 19-for-54 (35.2 percent) from beyond the arc.