Jrue Holiday News: Will play against Knicks

Holiday (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday is managing a right shoulder impingement, so it remains to be seen if the Celtics have an eye toward holding him out on the second part of their back-to-back Wednesday against the Magic. Even so, the veteran floor general should take on his usual duties Tuesday. Holiday is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point land through his last 10 contests.