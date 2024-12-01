Jrue Holiday News: Will play Sunday

Holiday (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Holiday will play through right adductor tightness Sunday. The veteran guard should be able to handle his normal workload, especially with Derrick White (foot) sidelined. In his last five outings since returning from a one-game absence due to left knee tendinopathy, Holiday has averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.8 minutes per game.