Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Holiday (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday sat out of Wednesday's win against the Clippers but will return to the floor to face the Lakers in Los Angeles. Although the veteran guard's numbers are down across the board, the 34-year-old is still a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game for Boston this season.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now