Jrue Holiday News: Will play Thursday

Holiday (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday sat out of Wednesday's win against the Clippers but will return to the floor to face the Lakers in Los Angeles. Although the veteran guard's numbers are down across the board, the 34-year-old is still a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game for Boston this season.