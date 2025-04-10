Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday News: Will play vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 3:05pm

Holiday (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Magic, Holiday is among the notable Celtics available Friday. The veteran guard has seen a dip in his numbers across the board this season but has played well as of late, averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from beyond the arc over the last 11 games.

