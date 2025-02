Thor (concussion) didn't play in Cleveland's 136-133 loss versus Westchester on Friday.

Thor was sidelined for Friday's loss and will have to clear the league's concussion protocol before he could make his return. He's currently averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20 games played and in his absence, Nae'Qwan Tomlin got the star at power forward.