JT Thor News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Thor produced 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's 126-106 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Thor led the Charge in rebounds while posting his third double-double over 10 G League outings. The two-way forward has appeared in only four games at the NBA level this season, though he has averaged 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across 32.2 minutes per contest in the G League.