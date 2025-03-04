JT Thor News: Lands with Washington

The Wizards claimed Thor off waivers from the Cavaliers on Monday.

Thor had been signed to a two-way contract with Cleveland, so he'll become one of Washington three two-way players, joining Jaylen Martin and Tristan Vukcevic. The 22-year-old forward played nine games for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 3.1 points across 4.7 minutes per game. He'll likely see the bulk of his playing time with his new organization in the G League.