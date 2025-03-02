JT Thor News: Let go by Cleveland on Sunday

The Cavaliers waived Thor on Sunday, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

The 22-year-old was let go from his one-year deal Sunday, allowing the club to sign Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a two-way pact. Thor received the majority of his playing time with the G League's Cleveland Charge, averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game in 24 G League outings. The forward appeared in nine games for the parent club, during which he averaged 3.1 points across 4.8 minutes per contest.