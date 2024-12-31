JT Thor News: Mixed results in G League

Thor notched 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 93-90 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Despite poor shooting, Thor scored in double figures for a fifth straight game and recorded his third double-double during that stretch by grabbing a season-high 13 boards. His four blocks also marked a season-best total and was the first time he had multiple swats in a game since Nov. 26.