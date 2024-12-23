JT Thor News: Posts double-double in G League loss

Thor produced 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 126-106 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Thor has now notched three double-double over 10 G League outings on the season. The two-way forward has appeared in only four games at the NBA level with the Cavaliers this season.