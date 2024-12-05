JT Thor News: Recalled from G League
The Cavaliers recalled Thor from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Thursday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thor will be available for the Cavaliers' game Thursday against the Nuggets, but he's unlikely to see the court if the contest is competitive. The two-way forward has appeared in just two games at the NBA level this season, playing 15 minutes in total.
