JT Thor News: Recalled from G League on Thursday

Thor was recalled from the Cavaliers' G League affiliate and will suit up for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thor will be available if need be Thursday, though he has only appeared in two regular-season games for the Cavaliers this season. In the two-way forward's two outings, he accumulated 14 points, two rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 14 total minutes.