JT Thor News: Returns from concussion
Thor (concussion) recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 19 minutes Saturday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 104-100 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
The two-way player made his first appearance for either the Cavaliers or the Charge since Feb. 3 after he exited the concussion protocol. Thor has made just nine appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.1 points in 4.7 minutes per contest.
