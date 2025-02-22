Fantasy Basketball
JT Thor headshot

JT Thor News: Returns from concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Thor (concussion) recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 19 minutes Saturday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 104-100 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

The two-way player made his first appearance for either the Cavaliers or the Charge since Feb. 3 after he exited the concussion protocol. Thor has made just nine appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.1 points in 4.7 minutes per contest.

