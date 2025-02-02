Fantasy Basketball
JT Thor News: Scores 22 in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Thor posted 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Thor scored at least 20 points for a second straight game after not reaching that mark for a month. Across 19 G Leagues this season, Thor has averaged 15.1 points while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from deep.

