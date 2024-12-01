JT Thor News: Season-high 24 points in G League

Thor registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Thor was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 24 points, extending his double-digit scoring streak to four games. He also finished one rebound short of his second straight double-double.