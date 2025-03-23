Fantasy Basketball
JT Thor

JT Thor News: Tallies 31 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 12:08pm

Thor posted 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes Sunday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 122-101 win over Raptors 905.

Thor has now put up at least 20 points on six occasions over 31 G League outings between the Go-Go and the Cleveland Charge (24 games). The 22-year-old forward signed a two-way pact with the Wizards on March 4, and in three outings with the parent club, he has averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per contest.

JT Thor
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
