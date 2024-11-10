JT Thor News: Turns in solid showing

Thor tallied 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Thor was one of four starters to score in double figures, though Pete Nance led the way with 29 points. Thor also made his presence felt around the rim, swatting away a team-best four shots. He's now recorded seven blocks through his first two appearances of the season.