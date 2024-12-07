Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Active against Blue

Toscano-Anderson posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 42 minutes in Friday's 98-94 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Toscano-Anderson barely managed his third consecutive double-double in Friday's defeat, although his scoring and assisting counts fell below his previous per-game averages of 14.9 and 3.4, respectively. He'll look to improve on those numbers when the Capitanes return home for their final challenges of 2024.