Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Active off bench in loss

Toscano-Anderson posted 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-85 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Toscano-Anderson was surprisingly used as a second-unit player for the first time this season, but that didn't affect his production against Greensboro. In fact, he exceeded his averages of 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Despite the team's poor form, Toscano-Anderson has been a regular attacking threat and is likely to bounce back to the main lineup in place of either Luis Rodriguez or Kihei Clark.