Juan Toscano-Anderson News: All-around effort in loss

Toscano-Anderson had 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 35 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Toscano-Anderson had another below-average performance in terms of scoring but made up for it with a variety of defensive stats during Saturday's game. The forward has lacked efficiency lately and will need to improve his aim to regain momentum in the regular season.