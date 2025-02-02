Juan Toscano-Anderson News: All-around impact against Stockton

Toscano-Anderson generated 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes of Sunday's 106-96 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Toscano-Anderson wasn't extremely influential on the offensive end but helped his side to victory with numbers in all statistical categories. Although he has been a bit inconsistent over the last few games, Toscano-Anderson retains high potential as the squad's playing-time leader and most experienced element in the absence of Trey Burke (lower body).