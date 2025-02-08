Juan Toscano-Anderson News: All-around impact versus Legends

Toscano-Anderson logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's 123-93 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Toscano-Anderson performed above his regular-season averages in every major stat except rebounds, helping his team to a comfortable lead in Friday's trip. Additionally, the forward converted on 61.5 percent of his attempts from the field, which represents his second-best mark in his last 25 appearances.