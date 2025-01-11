Fantasy Basketball
Juan Toscano-Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Impactful against Delaware

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Toscano-Anderson produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Friday's 123-97 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Toscano-Anderson contributed more than 15 points for the fourth time in his last five contests. He has been involved in both offensive and defensive tasks lately and is likely to retain all-around value as a consistent starter.

